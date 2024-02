Two citizens of Kyrgyzstan were detained on the fact of extortion of $6,000. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Two citizens, under the threat of deprivation of the right to private ownership of real estate, through connections in registration and notary authorities, extorted $6,000 from elderly residents of Cholpon-Ata city.

The suspects were caught red-handed while taking 100,000 soms. They were placed in the temporary detention center of the Department of Internal Affairs of Karakol.