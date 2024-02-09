19:39
Akylbek Japarov meets with representatives of Turkey’s business

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov, as part of his official visit to the city of Ankara (Turkey), met with representatives of large Turkish business. The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

Akylbek Japarov noted that about 300 companies with Turkish capital operate in Kyrgyzstan in various industries. Thousands of Kyrgyzstanis work at these enterprises. He called on Turkish entrepreneurs to actively invest in Kyrgyzstan.

«Turkish contractors have already implemented about 70 projects in Kyrgyzstan. Thanks to these projects, Turkish companies supported the development initiatives of our country. Of course, we are not going to be satisfied with what has already been achieved. I am convinced that in the future we will implement much more successful projects,» the head of the Cabinet said.

Akylbek Japarov expressed interest in attracting investments, advanced technologies, and management methods of Turkish companies in the development of the economy of Kyrgyzstan.

In turn, the President of the Union of Chambers of Commerce and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey, Rifat Hisarcıkoğlu, noted that representatives of large Turkish companies gathered at the meeting, and thanked for the conditions that are created in Kyrgyzstan for foreign investors.
