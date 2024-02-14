18:58
Interactive investment map launched in Kyrgyzstan

An interactive information system Investment Map of the Kyrgyz Republic was posted on the official website of the National Investment Agency. The press service of the department reported.

The map contains information of interest to potential investors — initiated investment projects, land plots, infrastructure facilities, data on mineral resources.

To date, there are 143 investment projects and 18 land plots in the system. There you can find information about the economic development of districts and regions of the country.

«The system has a convenient function of search for investment projects, land plots and other objects,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/286748/
