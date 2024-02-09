13:49
USD 89.43
EUR 96.39
RUB 0.98
English

Three doctors detained in Issyk-Kul region

Several doctors were detained on February 8 at work and taken to a temporary detention center in Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. The head of the Independent Medical Trade Union, Bermet Baryktabasova, posted on Facebook.

According to her, this is due to the death of a patient.

«The girl was in hospitals for a month. At the very beginning, the family brought the girl exactly to Ak-Suu Territorial Hospital after some kind of poisoning in a cafe where a family event was held,» Bermet Baryktabasova wrote.

The Department of Internal Affairs of the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency. Within the framework of the initiated criminal case, three doctors of Ak-Suu Hospital were detained for 48 hours until a measure of restraint is chosen. They were placed in the temporary detention center in Karakol.

According to the press service, the father of the deceased girl appealed to the police with a request to take action against the medical workers. According to him, they applied to the district hospital on July 25, 2023.

«The daughter born in 2005 had severe diarrhea. Doctors prescribed medicine and said that the patient did not need hospitalization. However, her condition worsened. The next day they went to the hospital again, but already to another doctor. Appropriate measures were not taken there. The parents took their daughter to the National Hospital in Bishkek, where she died. Forensic examination showed that death was caused by poisoning,» the police department said.

It is known that the Ministry of Health conducted an inspection on this case.
link: https://24.kg/english/286338/
views: 151
Print
Related
Suspect in extortion of 1 million soms caught red-handed
Suspect in large-scale fraud detained in Issyk-Kul region
Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek
Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishkek
Member of organized crime group detained in Bishkek
Group of persons involving teenagers in crime detained in Bishkek
Member of organized crime group suspected of hooliganism detained in Bishkek
Member of organized crime group suspected of fraud detained in Kara-Suu
Passport of deceased citizen of Kyrgyzstan issued to foreigner
Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey
Popular
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat Energy Ministry develops new tariff policy for electricity and heat
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 3.71 kilometers of state border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
9 February, Friday
13:35
Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva suspected of extortion Blogger Batmakan Zholboldueva suspected of extortion
13:25
More than 200 illegal buildings detected throughout Kyrgyzstan
13:19
Suspect in extortion of 1 million soms caught red-handed
11:54
Bishkek City Hall buys ten tow trucks
11:42
Three doctors detained in Issyk-Kul region