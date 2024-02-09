Three doctors detained in Issyk-Kul region

Several doctors were detained on February 8 at work and taken to a temporary detention center in Ak-Suu district, Issyk-Kul region. The head of the Independent Medical Trade Union, Bermet Baryktabasova, posted on Facebook.

According to her, this is due to the death of a patient.

«The girl was in hospitals for a month. At the very beginning, the family brought the girl exactly to Ak-Suu Territorial Hospital after some kind of poisoning in a cafe where a family event was held,» Bermet Baryktabasova wrote.

The Department of Internal Affairs of the region confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency. Within the framework of the initiated criminal case, three doctors of Ak-Suu Hospital were detained for 48 hours until a measure of restraint is chosen. They were placed in the temporary detention center in Karakol.

According to the press service, the father of the deceased girl appealed to the police with a request to take action against the medical workers. According to him, they applied to the district hospital on July 25, 2023.

«The daughter born in 2005 had severe diarrhea. Doctors prescribed medicine and said that the patient did not need hospitalization. However, her condition worsened. The next day they went to the hospital again, but already to another doctor. Appropriate measures were not taken there. The parents took their daughter to the National Hospital in Bishkek, where she died. Forensic examination showed that death was caused by poisoning,» the police department said.

It is known that the Ministry of Health conducted an inspection on this case.