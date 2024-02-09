World Nomad Games in Astana: Types of sports competitions approved

Sports competitions of the V World Nomad Games, which will be held in Astana on September 8-14, have been officially approved. SPORT + site reports, citing the press service of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports of Kazakhstan.

The World Nomad Games will determine the strongest in 20 sports: asyk atu, ordo, tug of war, baige, kokpar, audaryspak, tenge alu, kures (Kazakh wrestling), alysh, ashyrtmaly aba gyureshi, ssirym, mas-wrestling, powerful nomad (competition of strongmen), togyzkumalak, mangala, ovari, traditional archery, zhamby atu, hunting with eagles.

Ten competitions in demonstration sports are planned.

The World Nomad Games — international competitions in ethnic, traditional sports. In 2014, 2016 and 2018 I, II and III World Nomad Games were held in Cholpon-Ata (Kyrgyzstan), and in 2022 IV World Nomad Games were held in Iznik (Turkey).