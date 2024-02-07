Edil Baisalov promises to provide all teachers with laptops by June

All teachers in Kyrgyzstan will be provided with laptops until June. Deputy Head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Edil Baisalov said at a board meeting in Talas region.

«We visited China, where we got acquainted with activities of a company engaged in the production of laptops. We will try to purchase directly from there,» he explained.

Edil Baisalov noted that each teacher would have to devote 1-2 hours a day to work with a laptop for self-development and learning.

«The teacher must be smarter than the student, this is a requirement. In addition, teachers will undergo advanced training every five years. That is why we are behind in education sphere. There is a plan for the next five years. God willing, every schoolchild will also have a laptop within five years, and many changes will occur in the field of education,» the official said.