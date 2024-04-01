Teachers' salaries were increased from 10,000 to 26,000 soms – Minister

In 2022, teachers’ salaries were increased by 80 percent, and STEM teachers’ salaries — by 100 percent. The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

According to her, if in 2018 teachers’ salaries were 11,000 soms, then in 2024 — 24,400 soms. In general, salaries during this period were increased from 10,000 to 26,000 soms.

«The salaries of university teachers were increased from 16,600 to 32,000 soms. Also, since September 2023, the salaries of more than 2,000 directors and deputy directors for educational work have been increased by 50 percent,» the Minister of Education said.

She added that last year 186 million soms were allocated from the republican budget, in 2024 — 558 million.