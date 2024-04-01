14:48
USD 89.47
EUR 96.43
RUB 0.97
English

Teachers' salaries were increased from 10,000 to 26,000 soms – Minister

In 2022, teachers’ salaries were increased by 80 percent, and STEM teachers’ salaries — by 100 percent. The Minister of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

According to her, if in 2018 teachers’ salaries were 11,000 soms, then in 2024 — 24,400 soms. In general, salaries during this period were increased from 10,000 to 26,000 soms.

«The salaries of university teachers were increased from 16,600 to 32,000 soms. Also, since September 2023, the salaries of more than 2,000 directors and deputy directors for educational work have been increased by 50 percent,» the Minister of Education said.

She added that last year 186 million soms were allocated from the republican budget, in 2024 — 558 million.
link: https://24.kg/english/290403/
views: 122
Print
Related
Best Russian language teacher announced in Kyrgyzstan
Voluntary performance appraisal: Only one teacher out of 56 passed test
Edil Baisalov promises to provide all teachers with laptops by June
Hiroshi Anraku about similarities and differences between Kyrgyzstan and Japan
Construction workers at Zhyrgalan resort not paid salaries for five months
Salaries of doctors in inpatient facilities will be increased – Health Minister
Kurultai delegates demand to protect honor and dignity of teachers
EAEU countries ranking by salary level: Kyrgyzstan takes last place
Monument to teachers of Russia and Kyrgyzstan to appear in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan has 16 schoolchildren per teacher in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Measles outbreak: More than 6,500 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 6,500 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek Incidence of chickenpox increases in Bishkek
Migrants warned against recruitment for participation in terrorist attacks in RF Migrants warned against recruitment for participation in terrorist attacks in RF
Batken residents detained for distribution of extremist materials Batken residents detained for distribution of extremist materials
1 April, Monday
14:25
Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win silver at International Tournament in Spain Dancers from Kyrgyzstan win silver at International Tou...
13:37
Teachers' salaries were increased from 10,000 to 26,000 soms – Minister
13:11
Cars worth 4.1 million soms transferred to state in Batken
12:25
Organized crime group member extorts money from Chatkal miners
12:16
Ban on rallies in center of Bishkek extended again