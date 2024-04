About 10,500 teachers above 60 years old work in schools in Kyrgyzstan. Education Minister Dogdurkul Kendirbaeva announced at a meeting of the parliamentary committee on social policy.

According to her, the number of teachers under 60 is 78,746.

The head of the Ministry of Education told that the ministry was preparing an order, according to which the workload of retired teachers would be reduced to nine hours a week.