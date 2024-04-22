54-year-old teacher beaten by parents and colleagues in Suzak

A 54-year-old teacher was beaten by her colleagues, parents and director at secondary school No. 5 named after Babur in Suzak district of Kyrgyzstan. Zhazira Osmonova posted on social media.

In her opinion, the reason for the attack was provocation on the part of the head of the educational institution. The victim is in the hospital now.

The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Jalal-Abad region noted that an investigation has been launched into the incident.

The department said that information was received from the traumatology department of Suzak district hospital on April 18 at 1.50 p.m. that parents of students beat up a teacher born in 1970 in one of the schools in Yrys rural area.

The fact was registered under the article «Causing harm to health.» A forensic medical examination has been ordered.

Based on the results of the examinations, a legal assessment will be given. The investigation continues.