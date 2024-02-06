In 2024, at least 34 institutions of primary and secondary vocational education (colleges and lyceums), as well as the Republican Scientific and Methodological Center, will be equipped with computer equipment worth $695,142. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The equipment will be supplied as part of Sector Development Program: Skills for Inclusive Growth project with the support of the Asian Development Bank.

«Modern equipment will be installed in computer classes and conference rooms in 20 educational institutions, and computer classes — in 7 professional lyceums. A semi-industrial 3D printer will be purchased for eight centers for practical training of students. Training on the use of new equipment will be organized for teachers of educational institutions,» the ministry said.