Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Turkmenistan decides to provide assistance

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov instructed to provide support to Kyrgyzstan in connection with the accident at the Bishkek Heating and Power Plant (HPP). The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

A telephone conversation took place between the Foreign Affairs Minister Jeenbek Kulubaev and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov.

It became known that Serdar Berdimuhamedov ordered to provide humanitarian assistance to the country in the form of supplies of liquefied gas.

A breakdown occurred at the Bishkek heating and power plant (HPP) on February 2. According to preliminary data, one of the boilers exploded. Causes of the explosion are not yet known. Five people were injured, three of them were hospitalized. Schools and kindergartens in the capital switched to online classes. The head of state keeps the situation under his personal control.