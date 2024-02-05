The amount of Kazakhstan’s capital investments in the economy of Kyrgyzstan reached $55 million in 2023. The total volume of Kazakhstan’s investments directed to the Kyrgyz Republic exceeded $1.3 billion. Kazinform news agency reports.

«Kazakhstan is the third trading partner for Kyrgyzstan. On behalf of the heads of state, we plan to increase bilateral trade to $2 billion. The Kyrgyz Republic is one of the main trading partners within the CIS and the EAEU for the Republic of Kazakhstan. We see a good prospect and are ready to increase exports to Kyrgyzstan by another $260 million on 200 commodity items in the food, industrial, petrochemical, construction, and pharmaceutical industries,» the agency quotes the country’s Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu as saying.

According to him, one of the main Kazakhstan’s investors is ready to invest $70 million in implementation of joint projects this year. However, the details of this investor are not specified.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan added that during the visit to Bishkek, issues of a regional nature were discussed, on which the parties have the same positions.

As a result of the negotiations, a cooperation program was signed between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan for 2024-2026.