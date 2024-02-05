10:48
USD 89.32
EUR 97.18
RUB 0.99
English

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Jeenbek Kulubaev and Sirojiddin Mukhriddin signed a program of cooperation between the foreign affairs departments for 2024-2025 in Dushanbe. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties also held a meeting in narrow and expanded formats.

According to media reports, Jeenbek Kulubaev noted that on May 16, 2008, a memorandum was signed between the countries on the creation of an Interstate Coordination Council and a Council of Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. He proposed resuming the work of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, resolving the border issue between states «will allow the parties to intensify interaction in all areas of mutual interest.»

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan noted that the republic intends to develop relations with the Kyrgyz Republic. «We see the task at the current stage in the consistent development of interstate relations in all areas,» Sirojiddin Mukhriddin said.
link: https://24.kg/english/285893/
views: 142
Print
Related
Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrives in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan conduct field survey on border issue
Kamchybek Tashiev meets with Saimumin Yatimov to discuss border issue
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on 38.35 kilometers of border
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan agree on several more border sections
Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov discuss border issues
Turkey hopes for Kyrgyzstan-Tajikistan border dispute resolution in March
Foreign Minister of Turkey Hakan Fidan visits Kyrgyzstan
Topographic groups agree on 11.88 kilometers of Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Foreign Minister tells about foreign trips of president, head of Cabinet
Popular
Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP Breakdown reported at Bishkek HPP
Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP Russia ready to help eliminate consequences of accident at Bishkek HPP
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan
Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools Social media user announces intention to seize one of Bishkek schools
5 February, Monday
10:06
Omurbek Babanov becomes President of Zhorgo Salysh Federation Omurbek Babanov becomes President of Zhorgo Salysh Fede...
10:04
Kyrgyzstanis to have opportunity to study for free at universities in Iran
09:48
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council
09:33
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Kazakhstan increases electricity supply to Kyrgyzstan
09:11
Victims of Bishkek HPP accident, helicopter crash leave for Turkey for treatment
3 February, Saturday
16:54
Bishkek HPP breakdown: Two victims to be transferred to Turkey
16:45
Kyrgyzstani wins bronze medal at boxing tournament in Spain
15:35
Kyrgyz-Czech Bank does not exist in Kyrgyzstan, National Bank warns
14:45
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2024
14:31
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Uzbekistan instructs to help Kyrgyzstan