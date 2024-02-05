Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan intend to resume work of Foreign Ministers’ Council

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan Jeenbek Kulubaev and Sirojiddin Mukhriddin signed a program of cooperation between the foreign affairs departments for 2024-2025 in Dushanbe. The press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported.

The parties also held a meeting in narrow and expanded formats.

According to media reports, Jeenbek Kulubaev noted that on May 16, 2008, a memorandum was signed between the countries on the creation of an Interstate Coordination Council and a Council of Foreign Ministers of Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan. He proposed resuming the work of the Council of Foreign Ministers.

According to the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, resolving the border issue between states «will allow the parties to intensify interaction in all areas of mutual interest.»

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan noted that the republic intends to develop relations with the Kyrgyz Republic. «We see the task at the current stage in the consistent development of interstate relations in all areas,» Sirojiddin Mukhriddin said.