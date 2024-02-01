Group of persons involving teenagers in crime detained in Bishkek

A group of people who specialized in robbery attacks with the involvement of minors in crime was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of the capital reported.

A citizen appealed to the police with a request to take action against unknown persons. A criminal case under the article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was initiated on the fact.

«In the course of investigative and operational-search activities, the suspected criminals were detained. They were placed in a temporary detention center. It was established that minors were involved in unlawful activities. A cell phone, previously obtained by criminal means, was seized from the suspects during detention. It was recognized as material evidence and attached to the criminal case,» the statement says.

Investigation of the criminal case continues.