16:09
USD 89.32
EUR 97.18
RUB 0.99
English

Group of persons involving teenagers in crime detained in Bishkek

A group of people who specialized in robbery attacks with the involvement of minors in crime was detained in Bishkek. The press service of the Department of Internal Affairs of Pervomaisky district of the capital reported.

A citizen appealed to the police with a request to take action against unknown persons. A criminal case under the article «Robbery» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic was initiated on the fact.

«In the course of investigative and operational-search activities, the suspected criminals were detained. They were placed in a temporary detention center. It was established that minors were involved in unlawful activities. A cell phone, previously obtained by criminal means, was seized from the suspects during detention. It was recognized as material evidence and attached to the criminal case,» the statement says.

Investigation of the criminal case continues.
link: https://24.kg/english/285617/
views: 618
Print
Related
Unknown persons rob foreign students in Bishkek
Member of organized crime group suspected of hooliganism detained in Bishkek
Member of organized crime group suspected of fraud detained in Kara-Suu
Passport of deceased citizen of Kyrgyzstan issued to foreigner
Active member of organized crime group of Kamchi Kolbaev extradited from Turkey
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained
Up to $10,000 extorted from entrepreneurs on Kara-Suu market, director detained
Member of Butun Kyrgyzstan party convicted for Facebook post
Parliament deputy Emil Zhamgyrchiev placed in SCNS pretrial detention center
Architect of Lenin district of Bishkek detained
Popular
Another earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan Another earthquake occurs in Kyrgyzstan
European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan European Investment Bank ready to finance projects in Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent National Bank of Kyrgyzstan keeps discount rate at 13 percent
Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue Aftershocks after earthquake in China continue
3 February, Saturday
15:35
Kyrgyz-Czech Bank does not exist in Kyrgyzstan, National Bank warns Kyrgyz-Czech Bank does not exist in Kyrgyzstan, Nationa...
14:45
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan conducts first intervention in 2024
14:31
Bishkek HPP breakdown: President of Uzbekistan instructs to help Kyrgyzstan
14:24
Bishkek HPP: 557 MES, local services employees involved in post-accident cleanup
14:17
Artificial intelligence in Kyrgyz presented at Digital Forum in Almaty