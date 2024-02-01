16:08
First free kidney transplant performed on 22-year-old girl in Bishkek

The first free kidney transplant was performed on a 22-year-old patient at the Department of Transplantology of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare with the participation of the Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev. The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

At the first stage, an operation was performed to remove a kidney from a donor, and then the organ was transplanted into the recipient.

The operations were performed by two medical teams. The operation to take the donor kidney lasted two hours and the transplantation itself lasted the same amount of time.

The postoperative condition of the patients is stable. They will be under the supervision of doctors of the intensive care unit for two — three days. Then they will be transferred to the Department of Transplantology for further rehabilitation.

The ministry recalled that in order to improve access of patients with chronic renal failure to high-tech interventions, it is planned to conduct 50 free kidney transplant operations in 2024.
