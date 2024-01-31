More than 100 Kyrgyzstanis queue up for free kidney transplant

At least 105 patients have already lined up for a free kidney transplant in Kyrgyzstan. Minister of Health of the republic Alymkadyr Beishenaliev told reporters.

According to him, money has currently been allocated for 50 transplants.

Tomorrow it is planned to perform the first free operation at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

«We select patients and donors, they undergo examination. «All of them will be operated on step by step,» the official promised.

Before this, the surgery at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare cost patients approximately $7,500.

More than 2,600 people receive hemodialysis services in the republic. At least 2,400 billion soms are budgeted for these purposes.