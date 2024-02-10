14:49
USD 89.43
EUR 96.34
RUB 0.98
English

Bone Marrow Transplantation Department to be opened at Dzhal Hospital

A Bone Marrow Transplantation Department will be opened at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare (Dzhal Hospital). The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and the founder and Chairman of the Board of Kuwaiti Al-Safa Charity Foundation Sheikh Muhammad Abdurahman Al-Shaya visited the Department of Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev thanked the Sheikh for the invaluable assistance provided to the healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan. Thanks to Al-Safa Foundation, a modern clinical diagnostic department for children with cancer and other diseases was built and provided with all the necessary medical equipment.

As a result of the visit, the parties agreed on further cooperation in order to develop children’s oncology services in Kyrgyzstan.

The minister instructed the management of the National Center to begin work on organizing a Bone Marrow Transplantation Department. Sheikh Muhammad Abdurahman Al-Shaya supported the minister’s proposal and promised to allocate $150,000 for the purchase of medical equipment for collecting stem cells, which is key in bone marrow transplantation.

The minister also held a meeting with pediatric oncologists and laboratory technicians, where he gave instructions to form a team of 10 people to be sent abroad for training in bone marrow transplantation.
link: https://24.kg/english/286440/
views: 153
Print
Related
Kidney transplant: Doctors from National Hospital to undergo training in Turkey
One more Emergency Hospital to be opened in Bishkek
First free kidney transplant performed on 22-year-old girl in Bishkek
Computed tomography center opened in Toktogul district
More than 100 Kyrgyzstanis queue up for free kidney transplant
Computed tomography center opened in Uzgen district
New polyclinics will be built in Kyrgyzstan - President Sadyr Japarov
Bishkek needs three times more ambulance teams than it has
Child's death in dental department: Health Minister meets with relatives
Heath Ministry promises free kidney transplantation to 50 Kyrgyzstanis
Popular
Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishkek Man takes possession of $90,000 and disappears in Bishkek
Date of hot water shutdown in Bishkek to be changed, period extended Date of hot water shutdown in Bishkek to be changed, period extended
Kyrgyzstan has to pay $400 million of external debt in 2024 Kyrgyzstan has to pay $400 million of external debt in 2024
Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek Wanted foreigner detained in Bishkek
10 February, Saturday
14:28
Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek next week Unstable weather, snow and rain expected in Bishkek ne...
14:18
Runner Sardana Trofimova receives certificate of Master of Sports of Kyrgyzstan
13:01
Eight memorandums signed as a result of Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum
12:44
Bone Marrow Transplantation Department to be opened at Dzhal Hospital
12:36
Oktyabrsky District Court rules to shut down Kloop Media