Bone Marrow Transplantation Department to be opened at Dzhal Hospital

A Bone Marrow Transplantation Department will be opened at the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare (Dzhal Hospital). The press center of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev and the founder and Chairman of the Board of Kuwaiti Al-Safa Charity Foundation Sheikh Muhammad Abdurahman Al-Shaya visited the Department of Pediatric Oncology and Oncohematology of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare.

Alymkadyr Beishenaliev thanked the Sheikh for the invaluable assistance provided to the healthcare system of Kyrgyzstan. Thanks to Al-Safa Foundation, a modern clinical diagnostic department for children with cancer and other diseases was built and provided with all the necessary medical equipment.

As a result of the visit, the parties agreed on further cooperation in order to develop children’s oncology services in Kyrgyzstan.

The minister instructed the management of the National Center to begin work on organizing a Bone Marrow Transplantation Department. Sheikh Muhammad Abdurahman Al-Shaya supported the minister’s proposal and promised to allocate $150,000 for the purchase of medical equipment for collecting stem cells, which is key in bone marrow transplantation.

The minister also held a meeting with pediatric oncologists and laboratory technicians, where he gave instructions to form a team of 10 people to be sent abroad for training in bone marrow transplantation.