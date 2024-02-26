Kyrgyz doctors master new surgery on eyes of premature babies

Kyrgyz doctors have mastered a new surgery. The National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare reported on Facebook.

As the organization noted, two surgeries on laser coagulation of the retina in premature infants with retinopathy were successfully performed.

«Retinopathy of prematurity (ROP) is an eye abnormality detected in infants born prematurely, caused by impaired formation of blood vessels in the light-sensitive membrane of the eye (retina),» the center said.

The surgeries were performed in collaboration with a colleague from Kazakhstan, Dr. Asel Sharipova, with the active support of the National Red Crescent Society and the Swiss Red Cross.

«Previously, with the active support of the National Red Crescent Society, the Swiss Red Cross and the L’Occitane Foundation, two doctors from the ophthalmology department of the National Center for Maternal and Child Welfare successfully completed training in screening retinopathy in premature infants in Almaty. One of them successfully mastered the technology of surgical treatment of retinopathy of prematurity after a second course of training,» the National Center added.

As part of establishing effective screening throughout the country with the support of UNICEF, specialists from Osh and Kyzyl-Kiya also successfully completed training in screening of retinopathy of prematurity in Almaty.

«This step is aimed at expanding the scope of influence and increasing the availability of medical care for children in the regions,» the center noted.