The head of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, Akylbek Japarov, will pay a working visit to Almaty (Kazakhstan) on February 1-2.

He will take part in the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council and Digital Almaty 2024: Industry X Forum.

Bilateral meetings of Akylbek Japarov with the Chairman of the Russian Government Mikhail Mishustin and the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Alikhan Smailov are also planned.