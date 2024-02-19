10:58
Kyrgyz women dance kara-jorgo near Eiffel Tower and in Rome square

Kyrgyz women danced kara-jorgo in European cities. Maya Tilebalieva told 24.kg news agency.

The dance group of the center for creative and personal growth for women from 30 to 90 years old went on a big trip in early February and visited Italy, France and Austria.

«We visited four cities: Rome, Florence, Paris and Vienna. Our task was to attend the Vienna Ball, and the goal was to see and show ourselves to the world, get acquainted with the culture of Europe and introduce people to the Kyrgyz culture,» Maya Tilebalieva noted.

Kyrgyz women danced kara-jorgo in Rome square, on the streets of Florence and at the Eiffel Tower.
