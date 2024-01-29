15:45
Passport of deceased citizen of Kyrgyzstan issued to foreigner

A suspect in the illegal issuance of a passport to a wanted foreign citizen was detained. The Main Department of Internal Affairs of Bishkek reported.

According to its data, the wanted foreign citizen, 39, accused under Article 217 (creation and management of investment pyramid scheme) of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Kazakhstan was detained on December 30, 2023 in Bishkek. A measure of restraint — arrest — was chosen for him in absentia.

The detained citizen illegally obtained and repeatedly used the passport of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic who died in 2000.

He crossed the state border of the Kyrgyz Republic, hiding from the law enforcement agencies of Kazakhstan, and officials of the registration authority assisted him in further legalization in the republic.

«Moreover, he was brought to criminal responsibility for possession of narcotic drugs and fined in the amount of 150,000 soms,» the Department of Internal Affairs noted.

A criminal case was opened under Article 347 (illegal issuance of passport) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

A leading specialist of the passport, visa and registration department of Oktyabrsky district of Bishkek, 43, was detained and taken to the temporary detention center of the Bishkek Department of Internal Affairs on suspicion of illegal issuance of passport.
