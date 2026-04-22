11:10
USD 87.45
EUR 102.88
RUB 1.17
English

Teacher resigns following incident in Jalal-Abad region

A video of a teacher physically assaulting a student has been posted on social media. The Ministry of Education commented on the situation.

According to the Education Department of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region, the incident occurred on March 25, 2026, at A. Gaidar secondary school No. 22.

«Afterward, the girl’s parents were invited to the school, where they stated that they had no complaints against the teacher. Internal affairs agencies are currently investigating the incident. A social worker works with the children at the school. Teacher E.G. has been dismissed from her position effective April 16, 2026,» the Ministry of Education noted.

According to media reports, the video shows a 51-year-old math teacher hitting two children for their behavior. She had worked at the school for 26 years, teaching primary classes. The teacher attributed the attack to an emotional breakdown due to personal problems. She apologized to the parents but decided to resign due to the public outcry.
link: https://24.kg/english/371384/
views: 120
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov: State is developing additional support measures for teachers
Soldier in serious condition: President takes situation under personal control
Foreign teachers to be exempt from taxes: Bill submitted for discussion
Details of death of deputy head of Bailiffs Service in Chon-Aryk reported
Teacher shortage, pedagogical education reform discussed at Science Ministry
Fines for insulting teachers, interfering in their work proposed to be increased
Number of Russian language teachers planned to be increased in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov meets with his first teacher
Teacher shortage: Bishkek schools have about 450 vacancies
Drunk man threatens pedestrians with knife in Bishkek
Popular
Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses Economy Minister presents Kyrgyzstan's investment potential to U.S. businesses
 Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform  Sadyr Japarov meets with Justin Sun, founder of Tron blockchain platform
 Solar power plant to be launched in Naryn, details discussed in Washington  Solar power plant to be launched in Naryn, details discussed in Washington
Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany Speaker and Zhogorku Kenesh deputies meet with Kyrgyzstanis in Germany
22 April, Wednesday
11:03
 Bhutan plans to take part in Second Global Mountain Summit Bishkek+25  Bhutan plans to take part in Second Global Mountain Su...
10:31
Teacher resigns following incident in Jalal-Abad region
10:25
Earthquake registered on border between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan
10:19
Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and Austria to expand cooperation
09:50
 Sadyr Japarov arrives in Astana on working visit
21 April, Tuesday
17:15
Water tariffs in Bishkek may rise by 50 percent
17:00
Chinese investors ask for legal protection and stability
16:50
Measures to increase throughput capacity on Kyrgyz-Chinese border discussed