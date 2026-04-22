Teacher resigns following incident in Jalal-Abad region

A video of a teacher physically assaulting a student has been posted on social media. The Ministry of Education commented on the situation.

According to the Education Department of Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region, the incident occurred on March 25, 2026, at A. Gaidar secondary school No. 22.

«Afterward, the girl’s parents were invited to the school, where they stated that they had no complaints against the teacher. Internal affairs agencies are currently investigating the incident. A social worker works with the children at the school. Teacher E.G. has been dismissed from her position effective April 16, 2026,» the Ministry of Education noted.

According to media reports, the video shows a 51-year-old math teacher hitting two children for their behavior. She had worked at the school for 26 years, teaching primary classes. The teacher attributed the attack to an emotional breakdown due to personal problems. She apologized to the parents but decided to resign due to the public outcry.