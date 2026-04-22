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Parliaments of Kyrgyzstan and Austria to expand cooperation

On April 21, 2026, during a visit of First Deputy Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic, Meder Aliev, to Vienna to participate in the 26th Conference of the Alliance Against Trafficking in Persons, a meeting was held in the Austrian Parliament with the Speaker of the National Council of the Republic of Austria, Walter Rosenkranz. The press service of the Zhogorku Kenesh reported.

According to it, the parties discussed current issues related to the development of interparliamentary cooperation between the Kyrgyz Republic and the Republic of Austria. Particular attention was paid to strengthening cooperation within parliamentary diplomacy, expanding the practice of reciprocal visits, and developing contacts between parliamentary friendship groups.

Furthermore, issues of trade, economic, and investment cooperation, as well as interaction between the two countries on international and multilateral platforms, were discussed. The parties noted the importance of coordinating efforts within international organizations.

The significance of humanitarian and intercultural dialogue as a foundation for strengthening mutual understanding between the peoples of the two countries was particularly emphasized.

At the end of the meeting, Mederbek Aliev extended an official invitation from the Speaker of the Zhogorku Kenesh, Marlen Mamataliev, to Walter Rosenkranz to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan.
link: https://24.kg/english/371377/
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