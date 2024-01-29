12:36
Russian ruble depreciated over weekend in Kyrgyzstan

The Russian ruble depreciated in Kyrgyzstan over the weekend.

Today, exchange offices in the capital and commercial banks buy the Russian currency for 0.985-0.99 soms, and sell it for 1.01-1.02 soms. The nominal exchange rate is 0.9972 soms (0.44 percent drop).

The Kazakh tenge also depreciated slightly. It is bought for 0.135-0.139 soms, sold for 0.204-0.21 soms. The official exchange rate is 0.1986 soms.

Exchange rate of the U.S. dollar remains relatively stable. The buying rate today is 89.1-89.3 soms, the selling rate is 89.7-89.72 soms. The nominal exchange rate was set by the National Bank at 89.32 soms.

The euro exchange rate also remained virtually unchanged. It is bought for 96.5-96.7 soms, sold for 97.4-97.6 soms with the official exchange rate of 96.9479 soms (0.12 percent increase).
