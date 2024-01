Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

The Foreign Minister arrived in Bishkek at the invitation of his Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev.

The First Deputy Foreign Minister Asein Isaev and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Kazakhstan Dastan Dyushekeev met Murat Nurtleu at Manas International Airport.