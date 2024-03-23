14:27
USD 89.51
EUR 97.09
RUB 0.97
English

Factory for production of textile fabric to be launched in Kara-Balta

The textile factory Zilan Eversun Textile, which is implementing two investment projects in Kara-Balta, is launching one of them. The head of the National Agency for Attracting Investments, Talantbek Imanov, posted on Facebook.

According to him, a factory for the production of polyester textile fabric is being prepared for launch. The main construction work at the enterprise is 98 percent completed.

Imported technological equipment has been fully installed and adjusted, which will allow to produce high-quality products. At the initial stage, the factory plans to produce up to 30 tons of linen per day.

«Implementation of this project will create 600 additional jobs among city residents. Today, more than 100 people are being trained to later work at the factory. The enterprise will become unique in its industry, as it will ensure virtually waste-free production,» Talantbek Imanov wrote.
link: https://24.kg/english/289658/
views: 185
Print
Related
Shootout in Kara-Balta: Police officer runs away from his colleagues
Akylbek Japarov visits factories and enterprises in Kara-Balta
Junda oil refinery to be launched in Kara-Balta city
Textile factory to be built in Aravan
Uzbek investors to build textile factory in Nooken for $31 million
Master plan to be developed for Kara-Balta city
Sugar factory in Kara-Balta sold to foreign invested company
Murder of businessman solved in Kara-Balta city
Textile factory in Kara-Balta being prepared for launch
Akylbek Japarov instructs to modernize Kara-Balta distillery
Popular
Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase electricity tariffs from May Energy Ministry of Kyrgyzstan proposes to increase electricity tariffs from May
Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1 Electricity tariff for population to reach 110.8 tyiyns from May 1
Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir comes to Bishkek Famous Turkish chef Burak Ozdemir comes to Bishkek
Junda oil refinery to be launched in Kara-Balta city Junda oil refinery to be launched in Kara-Balta city
23 March, Saturday
11:55
Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan found in Suzak Another tunnel for illegal crossing into Uzbekistan fou...
11:47
Judge of Sverdlovsky District Court of Bishkek detained for extortion
11:23
Factory for production of textile fabric to be launched in Kara-Balta
11:23
EAEU countries need to develop digital currencies - Eurasian Development Bank
11:06
Foreign agents law: President is urged not to take path of authoritarianism