Factory for production of textile fabric to be launched in Kara-Balta

The textile factory Zilan Eversun Textile, which is implementing two investment projects in Kara-Balta, is launching one of them. The head of the National Agency for Attracting Investments, Talantbek Imanov, posted on Facebook.

According to him, a factory for the production of polyester textile fabric is being prepared for launch. The main construction work at the enterprise is 98 percent completed.

Imported technological equipment has been fully installed and adjusted, which will allow to produce high-quality products. At the initial stage, the factory plans to produce up to 30 tons of linen per day.

«Implementation of this project will create 600 additional jobs among city residents. Today, more than 100 people are being trained to later work at the factory. The enterprise will become unique in its industry, as it will ensure virtually waste-free production,» Talantbek Imanov wrote.