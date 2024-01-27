16:48
Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan conduct field survey on border issue

A regular meeting of working groups — topographical and on legal issues — of government delegations of two countries on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border took place in Buston (Sughd region of Tajikistan). The press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

As part of the meeting, the parties conducted joint field surveys on the remaining sections of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and decided to continue the work at the next meeting, which will take place on the territory of Kyrgyzstan.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.
