Smuggling of 21 tons of fish from Russia into Kyrgyzstan prevented

Inspectors of Ak-Tilek border veterinary control point of the Veterinary Service revealed illegal import of fish into the country. The Ministry of Water Resources, Agriculture and Processing Industry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to its data, an attempt to illegally import 21 tons of frozen fish from Russia into Kyrgyzstan was prevented.

The cargo was transported without compliance with veterinary and sanitary requirements of the EAEU.

The inspectors drew up a report and the cargo was returned to the Russian Federation through Ak-Tilek checkpoint.