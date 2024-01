A citizen who smuggled a large sum of money was detained in Batken region. The Department of Internal Affairs of the region reported.

According to it, the 32-year-old man, a resident of Alga village of Kadamdzhai district, tried to transport 11,700 million rubles and $110,000 in his car from Uzbekistan to Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 231 (Economic smuggling) of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic. Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.