Students from Kyrgyzstan get opportunity to study online in UK universities

An international testing center Anglia Examinations was opened at the Kyrgyz National University. The press service of the Ministry of Education and Science reported.

Altynbek Japarov, head of the Department of School and Extracurricular Education of the Ministry of Education and Science, emphasized that English language knowledge is a requirement of the time, and the project will make a great contribution to learning. The ministry is currently working to promote multilingualism, focus is made on language training not only for schoolchildren and students, but also for teachers.

Anglia Examinations official Martin Klotz said that the project, in addition to testing, allows students to study online at a university in England and receive a double diploma, participate in summer programs for children and students, teacher training courses in the UK, and much more.

A skills development center was also opened at the Kyrgyz State Technical University. It will conduct workshops and trainings. The center was opened under Development of Financial Autonomy of Kyrgyz Universities project (DEFA), which is funded under the Erasmus+ program of the European Union.
