The co-chairs of the government delegations of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the delimitation and demarcation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border, Kamchybek Tashiev and Saimumin Yatimov, met in the city of Buston, Sughd region.

The heads of the border departments discussed issues of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and instructed the working groups to continue work to further determine the border line of the two states in the remaining sections.

The meeting took place in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding.