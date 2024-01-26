18:03
General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center detained

A suspect in large-scale fraud, the General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center, was detained in Bishkek. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

A resident of Bishkek filed a statement at the end of November 2023. She asked to take action against persons who, in 2018, having gained trust and promising a stable income, under the pretext of a transaction for the sale of Fargocoin cryptocurrency, took possession of $22,000 and 1 million soms. The total damage is 2,969 million soms.

A criminal case was initiated under Article 209 «Fraud» of the Criminal Code of the Kyrgyz Republic.

The General Director of Ala-Archa shopping center was detained as a suspect. By a court decision, a preventive measure was chosen for him in the form of detention.

According to the Main Criminal Investigation Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, there are other victims of fraudulent activities. An investigation is underway and accomplices in the crime are being identified.
