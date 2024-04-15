15:23
USD 89.12
EUR 95.10
RUB 0.95
English

Bishkek court places man who beat 7-year-old boy under house arrest

Suspect in the beating of a seven-year-old schoolboy was placed under house arrest. The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek reported.

An investigator from the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district petitioned to the court for applying a preventive measure in the form of house arrest against the man.

The investigator explained that the suspect is accused of committing a less serious crime. His identity has been documented, the man has a permanent place of residence, and therefore he asked for release under house arrest.

The investigator’s request was granted. A preventive measure was chosen in the form of house arrest until June 13.

Earlier, the police reported the beating of a boy born in 2016. The man without reason caused bodily harm to the child in the building of one of the educational institutions.
link: https://24.kg/english/291556/
views: 130
Print
Related
School principal beats up student, deputy outraged by lawlessness
Three men beat their friend to death in Toktogul
Suspect in beating pregnant National Hospital nurse detained
Student of Sapat lyceum beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, teacher detained
Sapat student beaten in Kyzyl-Kiya, deputy director and teacher fired
Three commanders of military unit suspected of beating soldiers
Two men beat married couple in Issyk-Kul region
Woman beats her two-year-old daughters in Aravan
MFA comments on beating of Kyrgyzstani by her ex-husband in Turkey
Man beaten and held hostage for five days in Suzak district
Popular
Measles outbreak: More than 7,800 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan Measles outbreak: More than 7,800 cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards Microfinance organizations to issue Elcard credit cards
Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul Roza Otunbayeva to hold negotiations with Taliban leaders in Kabul
Police illegally search apartment of Advisor to Kyrgyz Ambassador in Moscow Police illegally search apartment of Advisor to Kyrgyz Ambassador in Moscow
15 April, Monday
15:10
Western part of Bishkek to have no gas for five days Western part of Bishkek to have no gas for five days
14:48
No Victory Day parade planned in Bishkek
14:43
Vice Mayor of Bishkek Maksatbek Sazykulov arrested for month
14:10
Mudflows possible in five regions of Kyrgyzstan
14:03
Bishkek court places man who beat 7-year-old boy under house arrest