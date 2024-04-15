Bishkek court places man who beat 7-year-old boy under house arrest

Suspect in the beating of a seven-year-old schoolboy was placed under house arrest. The Leninsky District Court of Bishkek reported.

An investigator from the Department of Internal Affairs of Leninsky district petitioned to the court for applying a preventive measure in the form of house arrest against the man.

The investigator explained that the suspect is accused of committing a less serious crime. His identity has been documented, the man has a permanent place of residence, and therefore he asked for release under house arrest.

The investigator’s request was granted. A preventive measure was chosen in the form of house arrest until June 13.

Earlier, the police reported the beating of a boy born in 2016. The man without reason caused bodily harm to the child in the building of one of the educational institutions.