Materials for preparation for PISA test posted on the Internet

Materials for preparation for the PISA test have been posted on the official website of the National Center for Education Quality Assessment and Information Technology. The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Teachers, students and their parents have access to tests, examples of tasks, methodological guidelines, analysis of the PISA study results.

The ministry recalled that 15-year-old students will take part in the international PISA test in 2025. «To prepare for it, teachers should strive to develop functional, mathematical, reading, scientific literacy of students, which is directly related to improving the quality of education,» the statement says.

It is not known yet which schools will be selected to participate in the test in 2025, so it is important to prepare all teachers and students in the country for it.

PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international programme for assessing the educational achievements of students. It is expected that students from about 100 countries will participate in the PISA test in 2025.

Additional information is available at the link.