Triplets born in Batken

Triplets were born in the family of a junior lieutenant of police Zhanybai Uraiym uulu in Batken. The Department of Internal Affairs of Batken region reported.

The babies were born on May 15, in the family of a juvenile affairs inspector, junior lieutenant of the district police department of Burgondu village of Kadamdzhai district, Batken region.

«Zhanybai Uraiym uulu is 33 years old. His wife Aizirek Malikova is 28 years old, she is a journalist by profession,» the department noted.

The condition of the children and the mother is assessed as satisfactory.
