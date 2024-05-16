18:34
Bill adopted to facilitate extradition of Kyrgyzstanis convicted abroad

The Parliament of Kyrgyzstan in the first reading adopted amendments to the Criminal and Criminal Procedure Codes, which will facilitate the transfer of citizens of Kyrgyzstan convicted abroad for further serving of their sentences at home.

It is reported that the vast majority of convicted Kyrgyzstanis are serving their sentences in Russia. According to the laws of the Russian Federation, a foreign state can be refused extradition of its citizen if the punishment for a crime is milder than in Russia.

The bill proposes to preserve for extradited Kyrgyzstanis the terms and conditions of detention that he or she received under the laws of another state.

Deputy Minister of Justice Orozbek Sydykov said that 1,587 citizens of Kyrgyzstan are serving their sentences in prisons of different countries:

  • In Russia — 742;
  • In Kazakhstan — 86;
  • In Uzbekistan — 45;
  • In Iraq — 41;
  • In Turkey — 31;
  • In Tajikistan — 25;
  • In the UAE — 15;
  • In China — 13;
  • In Italy — 10;
  • In Korea — 8;
  • In Belarus — 4;
  • In Lithuania, Ukraine, Saudi Arabia and Georgia — 2 each;
  • in Hungary, Germany, Slovakia, Slovenia, Romania, Moldova, France, Iran — 1 each;

At least 788 citizens of Kyrgyzstan, according to him, are under arrest and awaiting court decisions:

  • In Russia — 742 people;
  • In Turkey — 13;
  • In Kazakhstan — 9;
  • In Italy and Hungary — 5 each;
  • In Germany — 4 each;
  • In Egypt, Saudi Arabia and South Korea — 2 each;
  • In the Czech Republic, France and Mongolia — 1 each.
