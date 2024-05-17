Tokayev speaks about high risks of international terrorism for Central Asia

President of Kazakhstan Tokayev announced high risks for Central Asia due to international terrorism at a meeting in Astana with the heads of Security Councils of the region’s countries.

In the context of fighting terrorism and drug trafficking, the focus of «general attention should be on Afghanistan,» Kasym-Jomart Tokayev said.

Central Asia faces high risks associated with the activity of international terrorist organizations, he noted.

«There remain high risks associated with the activity of international terrorist organizations, as evidenced by the bloody terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast,» the head of Kazakhstan said.

In his opinion, «one of the strategic tasks at the present stage is the active involvement of Afghanistan in regional ties, and here much depends on the coordinated position of our countries.»

Kasym-Jomart Tokayev again reminded about Astana’s initiative to create in Kazakhstan a regional UN center on sustainable development goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.