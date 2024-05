The national volleyball team of Kyrgyzstan defeated the team of Afghanistan at the Central Asian Volleyball Confederation (CAVA) Nations League. The Volleyball Federation reported on social media.

The match ended with a score 3:0.

At the group stage, the national team of the Kyrgyz Republic scored 8 points, which will not allow it to reach the finals of the tournament.

Recall, Kyrgyzstanis defeated Sri Lanka and Iran, lost to Turkmenistan and Pakistan.