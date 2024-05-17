Astana to host consultative meeting of heads of Central Asian states

A consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states will be held in Astana on August 9, the press service of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reported, following his meeting with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the countries of the region.

The President of Kazakhstan noted that in 2024 the country is actively working to strengthen the potential of the summit. «The head of state noted that today’s meeting is an important stage in the preparation for the sixth consultative meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia, which will be held in Astana on August 9,» the statement says.

«We have developed a strategy for the development of regional cooperation Central Asia — 2040. The priorities of regional rapprochement are, first of all, aimed at expanding five-way interaction and strengthening the international subjectivity of Central Asia. I am confident that the adoption of this document during the summit in Astana will have conceptual significance for the region. The special nature of relations between our countries is enshrined in the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborhood and Cooperation for the Development of Central Asia in the 21st Century. It takes strategic partnerships to the next level. I believe that one of the main results of the summit in Astana could be the completion of the procedure for signing this historic agreement for all of us and its entry into force. Further institutional improvement of our five-sided format remains relevant,» Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

He also called for joint resistance to outside forces seeking to pit the countries of the region against each other and divide them.

«I want to assure you that we resolutely reject such approaches and attempts. In general, our countries do not and should not have any issues on which we could not find mutually acceptable solutions. I am convinced that only the synergy of common actions and mutual support can open the way to the prosperity of our fraternal peoples,» the head of Kazakhstan emphasized.

In addition, he expressed gratitude to the countries of Central Asia for their fraternal solidarity and assistance provided in connection with the floods in Kazakhstan. «We highly value this support and consider it as evidence of true friendship, good neighborliness and mutual support,» the leader of the republic said.

Tokayev noted with satisfaction the radical change in the situation towards the development of cooperation and mutual trust in Central Asia. «I can say with full responsibility: literally 10 years ago there was no such situation in the Central Asian region. Now heads of state, heads of government, secretaries of Security Councils, heads of law enforcement agencies, not to mention those people who head economic departments, closely interact with each other. And this is a very good sign that the situation in the Central Asian region is moving towards sustainable development,» the President of Kazakhstan added.

The meeting in Astana was attended by Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov, his colleague from Kyrgyzstan Marat Imankulov, Secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan Nasrullo Makhmudzoda, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov and Military Attaché of the Turkmenistan’s Embassy in Kazakhstan Annamyrat Yagmyrov.