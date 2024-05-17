New building of Family Doctors Group opened in Kant town

A new building of the Family Doctors Group (FDG) was put into operation in Kant town. The press center of the Ministry of Health reported.

Construction of the FDG building was financed through the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) in the amount of $115,000. At least 1.5 million soms were allocated from the local budget for fencing, improvement and landscaping of the territory, and an ambulance was purchased.

The two-story building with a total area of ​​250 square meters has 9 doctor’s offices, 2 nurses’ offices, 1 quarantine room, a kitchen and a warehouse.

Minister of Health Alymkadyr Beishenaliev emphasized that one of the examples of fruitful cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkey in the field of healthcare is the construction of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital in Bishkek, which is a center for the introduction of achievements and technologies of medical science.

«Also, with your help, other projects are being implemented to improve the infrastructure of healthcare organizations in the Kyrgyz Republic, for example, the construction of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Clinic in Osh,» he said.

The Ministry of Health added that the FDG building is located near the road and will be able to provide medical services to residents of the entire Issyk-Ata district.