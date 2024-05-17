11:44
EDB allocates $1 million to eliminate consequences of floods in Kazakhstan

In connection with the consequences of the largest floods in the last 80 years, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) sent financial assistance for elimination of the consequences of the natural disaster in a number of regions of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The bank’s press service reported.

«Realizing the significance of the situation in Kazakhstan, we provided financial assistance in the amount of $1 million to support regions affected by flooding,» Nikolai Podguzov, Chairman of the Board of the EDB, said.

The Eurasian Development Bank also decided to hold its annual meeting and business forum in 2024 in a reduced format, excluding image events.

Kazakhstan has faced the largest natural disaster in the last 80 years. Spring floods have affected about 10 regions of the country. More than 100,000 people were evacuated from the flooded areas, and more than 3,700 residential houses and 400 courtyards were under water.
