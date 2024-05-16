18:34
Former deputy Orozaiym Narmatova summoned to SCNS

Former deputy of the Parliament Orozaiym Narmatova was summoned to the State Committee for National Security (SCNS). She posted on Facebook.

Orozaiym Narmatova published her photo, taken in the car, with a short description.

«Summoned to the SCNS. I am here. But I did not make attempts to seize power,» description to the post reads.

Orozaiym Narmatova was a supporter of Adakhan Madumarov and a member of Parliament from Butun Kyrgyzstan party. She is a defendant in the so-called Kempir-Abad case and is under house arrest.
link: https://24.kg/english/294173/
views: 165
