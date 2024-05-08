PISA 2025: Trial test postponed to autumn

Trail testing in preparation for the international PISA 2025 test has been postponed to autumn. Director of the National Center for Assessment of the Quality of Education and Information Technologies Baktygul Shamshidinova told 24.kg news agency.

She recalled that the trial test was planned to be held in Kyrgyzstan among 15-year-old students in 66 schools from April 15 to May 24.

Related news Trial test not to affect official results of Kyrgyzstan in PISA-2025

However, together with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), it was decided to postpone the test to September 15 — October 15, since the final program was not ready and the tasks were not adapted.

PISA test itself will take place in March-April 2025.

PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international programme for assessing the educational achievements of students. Students from about 100 countries are expected to participate in the PISA in 2025. Kyrgyzstan has participated in PISA twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times the country took the last places.