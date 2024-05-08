13:47
USD 88.57
EUR 95.33
RUB 0.97
English

PISA 2025: Trial test postponed to autumn

Trail testing in preparation for the international PISA 2025 test has been postponed to autumn. Director of the National Center for Assessment of the Quality of Education and Information Technologies Baktygul Shamshidinova told 24.kg news agency.

She recalled that the trial test was planned to be held in Kyrgyzstan among 15-year-old students in 66 schools from April 15 to May 24.

Related news
Trial test not to affect official results of Kyrgyzstan in PISA-2025
However, together with the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), it was decided to postpone the test to September 15 — October 15, since the final program was not ready and the tasks were not adapted.

PISA test itself will take place in March-April 2025.

PISA (Programme for International Student Assessment) is an international programme for assessing the educational achievements of students. Students from about 100 countries are expected to participate in the PISA in 2025. Kyrgyzstan has participated in PISA twice: in 2006 and 2009. Both times the country took the last places.
link: https://24.kg/english/293510/
views: 137
Print
Related
PISA-2025. Пилотное тестирование перенесли на осень
Kyrgyzstan’s PISA 2025 results may be worse than in 2009
Результаты PISA-2025 могут быть хуже, чем в 2009 году
С какими тестами не могут справиться кыргызские школьники, рассказали в НЦОКОИТ
Trial test not to affect official results of Kyrgyzstan in PISA-2025
Участники исследования PISA — счастливчики, считает эксперт
Пилотный тест не повлияет на официальные результаты Кыргызстана в PISA-2025
PISA-2025 to be held in Russian, Kyrgyz and Uzbek languages
Исследование PISA-2025 пройдет на русском, кыргызском и узбекском языках
PISA pilot testing to take place in some schools of Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list Another company from Kyrgyzstan gets into U.S. sanctions list
Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024 Kyrgyzstan ranked 120th in RSF Press Freedom Index 2024
Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota Russia imposes ban on sugar exports until August 31, Kyrgyzstan has quota
All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan All public events involving schoolchildren canceled in Kyrgyzstan
8 May, Wednesday
12:58
PISA 2025: Trial test postponed to autumn PISA 2025: Trial test postponed to autumn
12:26
Kidnapping of man in Bishkek: Details reported
12:20
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan buys dollars on foreign exchange market
11:58
Leader of international drug gang detained in Osh city
11:50
CEC deprives Shailoobek Atazov of his deputy mandate