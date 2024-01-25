14:28
Education Ministry to spend more than 33.4 million soms on Internet for schools

The Ministry of Education of Kyrgyzstan will spend more than 33.4 million soms on the purchase of services to provide data transmission channels and Internet access for schools in Kyrgyzstan. The government procurement portal says.

It is noted that an Internet connection must be established for the computer classrooms of each facility. The service is purchased from February 1 to October 31, excluding the school break month (July). The subscription fee for one school should not exceed 2,040 soms per month.

It is necessary to provide 2,047 state educational organizations with the Internet.
