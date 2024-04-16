19:24
Analysts: Kyrgyzstanis spend $7.61 per month on mobile Internet on average

Kyrgyzstanis spend 2.43 percent of their income on mobile Internet. But Tajikistan is among the worst countries in Central Asia in the rating of mobile Internet availability. Data of the updated list, formed by analysts of the British Broadband Genie service, say.

The authors of the rating placed Tajikistan on 163rd place after Afghanistan. Residents of the republic spend about $13.77 on mobile Internet with an average salary of $170. Thus, Tajikistanis spend 8 percent of their income on access to the Internet via smartphones.

Uzbekistan has the best position in the rating — 43rd place among the Central Asian republics of the former Soviet Union. With an average salary of $364, the population spends only $4.36, or 1.2 percent of their salary, on 10 gigabytes of mobile internet.

Kazakhstan is 63rd on the list with income at $583.6 and spending of $9.79, or 1.68 percent, on communications.

Kyrgyzstan became the 90th: residents of the country, earning an average of about $313, pay $7.61 for Internet access, thus spending on these needs 2.43 percent of income.

In total, experts examined the situation in 179 countries, taking as a unit of reference the average cost of a tariff plan with 10 gigabytes of traffic.

According to analysts, on average, people around the world spend 4.09 percent of their salary on mobile Internet. And the cost of a tariff plan with 10 gigabytes of traffic is $24.2.
