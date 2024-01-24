Border guards of Kyrgyzstan prevent smuggling of goods for 1.5 million soms

Attempts to smuggle goods across the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border were stopped in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan. The Information and Communications Department of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.
A resident of Arpa-Sai village, Kadamdzhai district, Batken region, 20, tried to illegally import 7 tons of pomegranate from Uzbekistan into Kyrgyzstan. His VOLVO-500 truck was detained; the driver had a false electronic document for the cargo.
According to preliminary data, the total cost of smuggled goods is about 1,500 million soms.
The cargo and detained citizens were handed over to employees of the competent authorities for further investigation.