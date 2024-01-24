Kamchybek Tashiev helps boy to have surgery in India

Eleven-year-old Daiyrbek Mamatkalyev needed a bone marrow transplant surgery abroad. His parents turned to Kamchybek Tashiev for help. The press center of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) reported.

«Despite the course of chemotherapy, for full treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia on the recommendation of doctors of the Osh Interregional Children’s Clinical Hospital, Daiyrbek needed a bone marrow transplant surgery in India. However, due to the lack of possibility to finance medical procedures, the boy’s parents in December 2022 asked the head of the SCNS Lieutenant General Kamchybek Tashiev for help,» the state committee reported.

On the instructions of Kamchybek Tashiev, the SCNS on December 23, 2022 assisted in financing the sending, examination and surgery of Daiyrbek Mamatkalyev (and his parents) in Fortis hospital (Noida, India).

«After the successful surgery, according to the treatment plan, Daiyrbek was constantly under the supervision of doctors. Therefore, during the repeated meeting in May 2023, Kamchybek Tashiev instructed the SCNS to continue providing material assistance during the period of full recovery (accommodation in Bishkek, taking and sending the results of tests and others),» the SCNS added.

On December 28, 2023, the boy and his father left for India to undergo a control examination, and on their return to Bishkek, they asked the head of the state committee for a personal reception. During the meeting, Daiyrbek’s father expressed gratitude for the financial assistance, and Kamchybek Tashiev wished the child good health, family welfare and expressed hope that he would join the ranks of national security officers in the future.