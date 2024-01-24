Two more earthquakes hit China again, tremors felt in Kyrgyzstan

According to the Institute of Seismology of the Kyrgyz Republic, an earthquake with magnitude 2.5 was registered in China on January 24 at 01.11 a.m. The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Tremors up to magnitude 2.5 were felt in Yshtyk village of Jeti-Oguz district and Kadzhi-Sai village of Ton district, Issyk-Kul region.

Related news Six earthquakes hit China overnight, all were felt in Kyrgyzstan

«The earthquake with a magnitude 6.5 repeated in China at 02.38 a.m. Tremors up to magnitude 3 were felt in Yshtyk, Kara-Sai, Bedel, Ak-Shyirak villages of Jeti-Oguz district, Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan,» the Ministry of Emergency Situations noted.

There are no casualties and destruction as a result of the earthquakes in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations together with the Civil Defense Commission are inspecting buildings and structures for damage in the regions of the country affected by the earthquakes.