Scientists predict strong earthquakes in Kyrgyzstan - head of Cabinet

About 13,000 earthquakes occur in Kyrgyzstan every year. Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Akylbek Japarov announced at a meeting of the Parliament.

According to him, in general, more than ten strong earthquakes with a magnitude of 7.0 have been registered in the country (in Kemin, Sary-Kamysh, Alai and other areas) over the past 150 years.

«Kyrgyz scientists also predict the likelihood of future strong earthquakes, identify the most dangerous zones and study what role tectonic fractures play,» the head of the Cabinet said.

He recalled that an earthquake of magnitude 7.8 occurred in Turkey last year on February 6.

«In fact, earthquakes occur constantly on Earth. For example, 828 of them were registered on April 2. In the last seven days — 6,892, and 1,217,650 earthquakes occurred for the last three years,» Akylbek Japarov said.