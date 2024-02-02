14:59
Earthquake registered at night in Kyrgyzstan

An earthquake was registered at night in Kyrgyzstan. The Institute of Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences reported.

According to its data, seismic stations registered an earthquake with a magnitude of about 3.5 in the epicenter at 2.14 a.m.

According to preliminary information from the Seismology Institute, the epicenter was located on the territory of the Kyrgyz Republic: 12 kilometers northeast of Kozhomkul village, 14 kilometers northeast of Suusamyr village, 15 kilometers east of Tunuk village and 90 kilometers southwest of Bishkek.

Intensity of the earthquake reached magnitude 2.5 in Suusamyr, Tunuk and Kozhomkul villages.
